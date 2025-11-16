Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former attacker Ross McCormack has revealed the way that Mikey Moore, on loan at Rangers from Tottenham Hotspur, carries the ball reminds him of Jack Grealish.

Despite failing to show promise initially in Scotland, Moore has picked himself up under new manager Danny Rohl and is starting to get to grips with the Scottish game.

He has been making decisive contributions, leading former Rangers star Andy Halliday to admit he ‘stands corrected’ on his view of the Tottenham forward.

Another former Rangers star, Alex Rae, believes that Moore is showing what he can do and there are positive signs.

Moore himself has also revealed that playing under Rohl has been a positive experience for him, with the managerial change appearing to do the trick.

McCormack is the latest former player now impressed with Moore and he has made a big comparison claim.

He thinks the way that Moore carries the ball when he plays means he has the look of Everton winger Grealish about him.

Moore, for McCormack, is quicker when he is running with the ball than without it.

Game Competition Livingston (H) Scottish Premiership Braga (H) Europa League Falkirk (H) Scottish Premiership Rangers’ next three games

“He does remind me a bit of Jack Grealish the way he carries the ball” McCormack said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1.13.07).

“For me, he seems to be quicker when he is running with the ball than he is actually without.

“I think he is a huge talent.”

Rohl, McCormack insists, has taken the anxiety factor out of the game and has allowed Moore to express himself on the pitch.

“Being an attacking player myself, when a manager takes the anxiety away from you, in terms of ‘listen, we know that you are going to give the ball away but keep trying it, keep trying it. Go and get it again, do it again.’

“You get that freedom and that gives you that confidence, especially to young attacking players.”

With the shock of having to represent such a massive club as Rangers having subsided, McCormack feels that Moore has started to show what the people down south have seen.

“Coming to a massive club like Rangers, it was a shock to him.

“But he is starting to show exactly what everyone down south has seen.”

Moore’s first goal in a Rangers shirt came against Dundee in the 3-0 win before the international break.

The Spurs star will be hoping for the chance to build on that next weekend when Livingston visit Ibrox.