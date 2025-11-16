Wolves out-on-loan defender Dexter Lembikisa has been praised by Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala for being ‘unbelievable’ since his arrival, adding that everyone loves him for his attitude.

Lembikisa joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan in September from Wolves after previous loan spells with Rotherham United, Hearts, Yverdon-Sport and Barnsley.

The Wolves man had a trial with Charlton Athletic in the summer, but it did not result in an offer from the Addicks.

He has forced his way into the Lincoln City squad recently and has been on the bench for the last three games, making appearances against Leyton Orient and Rotherham United.

Skubala is full of praise for Lembikisa for his attitude since he has joined Lincoln City, particularly noting the effort he puts in during training sessions.

Speaking in glowing terms, Skubala said that everyone at Lincoln City loves Lembikisa and that they will be backing the Wolves man during his World Cup qualifying games with Jamaica.

Skubala told Lincoln City’s club media (5:30): “He’s been an unbelievable guy since he’s been here.

“He’s trained so well.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

“His attitude, the lads love him.

“I think the lads will be giving decent messages to say good luck and it’s a brilliant thing for him in his stage of his career as well if he can get to the World Cup and qualify.

“We’re all behind him, you know, massively behind what he hopefully goes and achieves.”

Jamaica earned a draw against Trinidad and Tobago, keeping their hopes of direct qualification alive.

Lembikisa though, could not add to his 33 caps, with Mason Holgate completing the full 90 minutes at right-back.

Steve McClaren’s side are second in their group, a point behind tiny Curacao, who they face in their final game.

It undoubtedly will be a matter of great pride for Lincoln City, and parent club Wolves, if one of their own appears at the World Cup next summer.