Granit Xhaka believes that Sunderland have a family atmosphere, which he likes most and added that he is so comfortable at the club it pushes him to give an extra three to four per cent in every game.

Regis Le Bris wanted to introduce experience into his midfield in the summer and Sunderland went for former Arsenal star Xhaka, signing him from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Xhaka’s agent, Jose Noguera, the 33-year-old midfielder was keen to return to the Premier League and was excited to play for the Black Cats.

Le Bris appointed him Sunderland captain and under Xhaka’s leadership, the Black Cats are flying high in the Premier League and earning praise for their play.

Xhaka stated that joining Sunderland with high expectations on his shoulders was the biggest challenge of his career and stressed that every minute in the club has been worth it for him.

The experienced midfielder revealed that Sunderland have an environment which is comparable to a family, which makes players comfortable and pushes them to give an extra three or four per cent for the shirt.

“I arrived as a big name and expectations were huge, including my own”, Xhaka told Swiss daily Blick.

“It was the biggest challenge of my career, not just for me, but also for my family.

“Every minute here has been worth it so far.

“I am not just saying that because things are going so well at the moment.

“I like the environment, I get on well with the people and I like the family atmosphere at this club, which I had only seen from the outside before.

“From the moment I first stepped into the dressing room, I knew it was a good choice.

“When you feel so comfortable, you give three or four per cent more.

“For the shirt, for the other players, for the club.”

Le Bris has also been impressed by his captain’s attitude and he praised Xhaka for leading the team by example and instilling belief in his team-mates.

Sunderland are now sitting fourth in the league table and nine points clear of the relegation zone and Xhaka will be determined to not let his team-mates get complacent with their good start.

A real test is up ahead as a host of Sunderland players are expected to be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.