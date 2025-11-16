Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Mathys Tel is on Roma’s transfer wish list for the January transfer window as they seek forwards.

The 20-year-old centre forward was the centre of attention during the last winter transfer window and Spurs managed to agree to a loan with an option to buy a deal to sign Tel from Bayern Munich.

During the summer, Bayern Munich were eager to cash in on Tel, but Spurs did not want to pay the €50m they agreed and in the end the Germans settled for €35m.

The 20-year-old has yet to nail down a spot in Thomas Frank’s starting lineup this season, starting three games in the Premier League so far.

Tel made a slow start to the campaign and last weekend he scored his second goal of the season against Manchester United after coming off the bench.

Despite the young attacker’s limited impact in north London, his stock remains high and he is now attracting interest from Italy ahead of the winter window.

Italian giants Roma are interested in signing Tel, with their boss Gian Piero Gasperini keen on adding forwards to his squad in January.

Attacker Club Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United Mathys Tel Tottenham Hotspur Mika Godts Ajax Yuri Alberto Corinthians Jeremy Arevalo Racing Santander Attackers on Roma’s radar for January

According to Italian daily Leggo (via La Roma 24), Tel is high on Roma’s transfer wish list and they might try to sign him in January.

Tel left Bayern Munich to get regular first-team football, which he is currently not receiving at Tottenham and it has been suggested that he is prepared to move.

It is, however, not clear whether Frank will be ready to let Tel leave without bringing in a replacement for him.

Also unclear is what type of deal Roma would put on the table and whether it would be acceptable for Spurs.

Tel has featured in a total of 31 games so far in his career at Tottenham and has netted five goals with two assists to his name.