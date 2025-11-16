Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Leeds United skipper Ethan Ampadu has stressed the need for the Whites to look a little bit sharper and brighter in some moments as a collective following their sixth Premier League defeat of the season.

In a match that was being seen as a good opportunity for Leeds to register all three points, they fell short, losing 3-1 to relegation battlers Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Leeds had taken the lead through Lukas Nmecha, but then conceded three times as Sean Dyche’s men overpowered them.

It has sparked further criticism of Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Richard Keys even made a big claim when he said that Leeds supremo Paraag Marathe had offered the German’s job to Jose Mourinho in the summer.

However, skipper Ampadu is not getting too distressed about the poor run of form and insists that the international break they have got now will give them a good opportunity to regroup and go again.

The 25-year-old also took time to stress the need for the side to look a little sharper and brighter at times during games as they seek to pick up points.

“It is a good time for now, the break to regroup and go again”, Ampadu told LUTV (00.11).

“Whether we had won or lost today, that is what we need to do, to stick by each other throughout.

“It is a long way to go.

“We don’t have to keep saying this. We know we have got to be a little bit sharper and bright in some moments as a collective.

“And we are going to work on that.”

Leeds legend Jon Newsome recently warned that the Whites do not carry an attacking threat going forward, something that is a worrying aspect of their game.

The Whites are expected to look to sign an attacker when the January transfer windows, but Farke has refused to be drawn into discussing possible moves at the moment.