Aston Villa winger Jadon Sancho ‘is currently in Istanbul’ and there are claims in Turkey that he met a Fenerbahce official at a hotel.

The 25-year-old winger is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans at Manchester United and was sent on loan to Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

Sancho has struggled to nail down a spot in Unai Emery’s starting lineup, as he has only made four appearances in the Premier League, all of them coming as a substitute.

Emery gave Sancho starts in their last two Europa League games against Go Ahead Eagles and Maccabi Tel Aviv, but he has failed to impress in those games.

There is no obligation clause in Sancho’s loan deal and his contract with Manchester United is thought to expire next summer.

According to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, Sancho ‘is currently in Istanbul’ and claims have been made in Turkey that he has met with a Fenerbahce official.

It is suggested that he is staying at Istanbul’s five-star hotel The Peninsula and the Fenerbahce’s representative met him there.

Player On loan from Jhon Duran Al-Nassr Edson Alvarez West Ham United Fenerbahce’s current loan stars

Before Sancho’s move to Aston Villa, he garnered interest from Turkey during the summer window, but a move never materialised.

It was suggested that former Fenerbahce president Ali Koc floated the name of Manchester United star Sancho to Jose Mourinho, but the Portuguese was not interested in signing him.

Mourinho and Koc both have left Fenerbahce, but a move to the Yellow Canaries might get fulfilled for the left winger in the upcoming window.

Aston Villa have had an up and down campaign, with striker Ollie Watkins struggling to score goals – something described as a blip by one former Villa man – and terminating Sancho’s loan early would leave them short.

Fenerbahce though could be exploring a deal to take Sancho to Turkey next summer.

Manchester United do have an option to extend Sancho’s deal until 2027, but it unclear if they have or will trigger it.

The Turkish giants currently have former Villa attacker Jhon Duran at the club on loan from Al-Nassr.