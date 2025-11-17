Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers assistant Cliff Byrne is of the view that international duty with Wales Under-21s will give Leeds United loanee Charlie Crew some necessary game time amid a lack of minutes with the League One side.

The 19-year-old Leeds academy product joined Doncaster Rovers on loan once again in the summer to secure first-team experience and boss Grant McCann has dubbed him a special talent.

Crew featured for 70 minutes in an international friendly against Canada, which McCann watched and remarked that the young midfielder grew into the game and did fine.

However, the Leeds loanee’s luck on the club front took a downward trajectory as he made his last appearance for Doncaster in September.

Crew once again received an international call-up from Wales, which Byrne sees as a good opportunity for the Whites youngster to clock some game time.

Byrne stated that there is a lot of competition in midfield at Doncaster at the moment, due to which Crew has to show some patience and feels it is a massive credit for a player at his age to earn his third international call-up in the ongoing season.

When asked about Crew going on international duty with Wales Under-21s, Byrne told Doncaster Rovers’ in-house media (6:25): “The team have been in good form; players in and around that position have been in good form, so there has to be an element of patience for some of the players that have not been in the team.

Country Points Austria 7 Belgium 7 Denmark 4 Belarus 4 Wales 3 European Under-21s qualifying Group I

“This will give Charlie an opportunity to go away and get some game time.

“For both [Crew and Sean Grehan] players at this early start of the season, I think this might be the third trip away on international duty, so it is a credit to them because it can be challenging to get a bit of fluency within your game, whether that be at a club level or country.

“We wish them all the best and look forward to having them back in seven to ten days.”

Crew has made a total of seven appearances in all competitions for Doncaster this season and the season is the 19-year-old’s second loan with McCann’s side after helping them win promotion from League Two in the last campaign.

The Leeds midfielder played for 82 minutes in Wales Under-21s’ 3-0 defeat to Belarus on Friday.