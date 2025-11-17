Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke is of the view that the goalkeeping position will be an issue for whoever takes charge of Southampton permanently, while he is unsure of Gavin Bazunu’s abilities.

Southampton signed the 23-year-old Manchester City academy product during the summer of 2022 and Bazunu picked the Saints over Newcastle United as they gave assurances about game time.

Bazunu helped Southampton earn automatic promotion to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season, but he failed to make his mark in the top flight and went left on loan to Standard Liege during the winter transfer window.

Despite starting the ongoing season as Southampton’s first-choice goalkeeper, Bazunu fell out of favour under former boss Will Still and lost his place in the starting lineup to Alex McCarthy, but following the ex-Lens boss sacking, interim manager Tonda Eckert has restored him.

Bazunu started against Queens Park Rangers and against Sheffield Wednesday, but on both occasions conceded goals due to a mistake, which has not escaped Clarke’s eye.

Clarke is aware that a lot of people rate Bazunu highly, but admitted that he has never been sure about him and he thinks that the goalkeeper position will be an issue for whoever takes charge of Southampton going forward.

“I have to say I am not sure about the ‘keeper at all, never have been, I have to be honest”, Clarke said on the What The EFL (28:42).

“Bazunu obviously has a lot of people behind him and a lot of people really rate him, but I am not sure; I have never been sure.

“He made the mistake against QPR, letting in a goal from a long ranger in this [Sheffield Wednesday] one.

“I think moving forward, that is an issue for whoever takes this job.”

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin has been linked with a return to St Mary’s and Clarke previously stated that such a move would not be a terrible idea.

It has also been suggested that some Southampton players would also welcome a return for Martin.

However, ex-Saints star Jo Tessem thinks to reach the playoffs they will need an experienced manager like Brendan Rodgers.

Ironically, Rodgers and Martin both started the season as managers of Celtic and Rangers, respectively.