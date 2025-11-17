Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland international Charlie Mulgrew has urged patience from Rangers winger Findlay Curtis, who he admits he has heard is a good professional and has a good attitude.

The teenager, who was handed his senior debut earlier in the year, has struggled to earn regular game time at Ibrox, despite Rangers’ struggles.

However, he has made an impact whenever he has come on, even going on to score three goals under former manager Russell Martin.

There were question marks over Rangers picking loan star Mikey Moore ahead of him, though those have since died down as the Tottenham Hotspur forward has hit form.

Curtis could easily feel down about the situation, but Mulgrew insists that the winger is following the normal course of an academy player.

The 39-year-old believes that since clubs spend money to sign players, they show more faith in them rather than the academy graduates.

However, giving an insight into the Rangers star’s character, Mulgrew revealed has heard that Curtis has the right kind of attitude and professionalism to stay patient and wait for his opportunities.

Game Braga (H) Ferencvaros (A) Ludogorets (H) FC Porto (A) Rangers’ remaining Europa League games

“Just seems to be always the way with the way young players come through the academy”, Mulgrew said on the Go Radio Football Show (1.10.39).

“They need to be even more patient because the players that are being brought in for a lot of money, on loan or whatever, always get the first chance because they have money spent on them.

“Findlay Curtis, who I hear is a really good professional, has got a good attitude and I am sure that he will keep his head down and keep working hard.

“By doing that, he will earn his opportunity to get in the team.

“He has come on and done well, scored goals, important goals.

“The reason he is getting into the Rangers team is probably because of the attitude and the determination he has shown and the resilience. So, I am sure he will come again.”

Curtis has notched up eleven appearances so far for the Gers, just one of which has come under new manager Danny Rohl.

The 19-year-old has not been loaned out yet in his career by Rangers and the Gers could take the view that a stint away from Ibrox playing week in, week out, makes sense at some point.