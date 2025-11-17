Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday are expecting to wrap up the signing of Leeds United legend Liam Cooper, as the experienced defender will be at the Owls today, according to journalist Joe Crann.

The Scotland international helped the Whites win promotion under Marcelo Bielsa and he captained the Elland Road outfit.

He admitted he was honoured when Bielsa trusted him with the captaincy and was clear he wanted to see the Argentine in charge until well into the 2020s, not wanting to play under another manager.

Cooper had a ten-year spell at Leeds before he left them last year after his contract expired, having made 284 appearances for them.

The Elland Road side offered him a contract extension to stay at the club, but he decided to leave and joined Bulgarian outfit CSKA Sofia.

They quickly recognised his leadership skills, as the 34-year-old central defender captained the Army Men almost on a regular basis during his stay.

After playing 27 times for CSKA Sofia, Cooper left the club and is currently a free agent, looking for his next team.

Now Cooper looks to be on his way back to Yorkshire and to struggling Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Honour With League Two Chesterfield Championship Leeds United Liam Cooper’s career honours

It has been suggested that the Owls want to sign the 34-year-old and it ‘could get done quickly’ as they have been waiting for the green light from the EFL.

The former Leeds United captain is expected to arrive at Hillsborough today.

The Owls are having a torrid time with financial difficulties and they lost a host of star men in the summer transfer window.

Henrik Pedersen’s side are sitting at the bottom of the Championship table, and until recently, they were not allowed to bring in any new players, even on free deals.

Now that they have been granted permission to bring in free agents, they have targeted Cooper, who has plenty of experience and leadership qualities, which could prove to be crucial for the Owls.

It remains to be seen if Cooper will be back in England with Sheffield Wednesday soon.