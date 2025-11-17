Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Middlesbrough are trying to bring in David Selini from Swedish side Hammarby to become Kim Hellberg’s assistant at the Riverside.

Boro have made a bright start to the season, as they sit only behind top-of-the-league Coventry City, who are flying under Frank Lampard, in the Championship.

However, they have been rocked by the departure of their manager, Rob Edwards, who has been lured away by Premier League bottom-of-the-table Wolves.

Middlesbrough have been linked with multiple managers, including the likes of Gary O’Neil, but they have set their eyes on somewhere else now.

Welsh side Swansea City looked to have Hellberg set to be their new boss, after they parted ways with Alan Sheehan, following a bleak start to their campaign.

However, it then emerged that Hammarby boss Hellberg had spoken with more Championship sides than just Swansea.

Then on Monday morning, it became clear that Middlesbrough will be Hellberg’s destination, with the boss picking them over Swansea.

Person Position Kim Hellberg Head coach David Selini Assistant Martin Sundgren First team coach Abel Lorincz Data analyst Mikael Olsson Goalkeeping coach Gustav Pettersson Fitness head Hammarby’s coaching staff

And now, according to Swedish daily Expressen, Hellberg has asked the Riverside outfit to bring in his assistant Selini from Hammarby as well.

Middlesbrough are currently negotiating with Bajen to bring in the 31-year-old Swede to join Hellberg at the Riverside.

It has also been suggested that Hellberg has agreed a ‘multi-year’ deal now with Boro, but he wants his assistant to be by his side at the Riverside as well.

The 31-year-old Stockholm-born coach was appointed as Hammarby’s assistant in the 2023/24 campaign and now he could be on his way out alongside Hellberg.

And there is optimism between the parties that a deal could be agreed soon that could see Selini joining Hellberg at Middlesbrough.

Now all eyes will be on Middlesbrough to see when they announce the arrival of their new manager and potentially his assistant from Hammarby.