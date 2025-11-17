Pete Norton/Getty Images

Port Vale boss Darren Moore has admitted that Derby County on-loan striker Dajaune Brown’s goal against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy pleased him.

The Nottingham-born talent grew up in Derby’s youth system over the years, making his debut for the Rams back in 2023 in an EFL Cup match.

Brown has 26 senior appearances for Derby to his name, but he is regarded as not yet ready to play in the Championship for the Rams.

In the summer window, the 20-year-old was loaned out to newly promoted League One side Port Vale for the season to give him more game time.

Brown, though, has not been a regular first-team starter for the Valiants, as he has started only three league games, playing mostly as an off-the-bench substitute.

The Derby loanee, though, has been starting cup games for Moore’s side, scoring a goal in a 3-3 draw against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy.

The Port Vale manager admitted that Brown’s goal pleased him and he also insisted that his movement to break the offside trap, followed by a composed finish, was commendable.

Club Years Derby County 2023- Gateshead (loan) 2024 Port Vale (loan) 2025- Dajaune Brown’s career history

“I thought Jordan Shipley did well to break the line, and offside line, cool finish by Jordan, real, real cool finish”, Moore told Port Vale TV (2:04), discussing Port Vale’s 3-3 draw against Fleetwood.

“And I am so, so pleased Dajaune scored, a really composed finish.

“Again, breaking the offside line and then getting through.”

Moore also hailed another goalscorer in the shape of George Hall, who left Birmingham City in the summer.

“And of course, George Hall, with his wonderful left-foot finish.”

Derby have found stability in the Championship this season, as they have won five league games on the trot to sit tenth in the table.

The Rams will be keeping an eye on Brown’s performances at Port Vale; his contract runs until the summer of 2027 at Pride Park.

It remains to be seen if Brown will be able to establish himself as a first-team player as the season goes on to impress his parent club.