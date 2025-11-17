Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka has dubbed Black Cats supporters ‘real fans’ and claims at Chelsea they were the only fans that could be heard.

Regis Le Bris’ side went early in the market to pick up Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen and the Swiss international was eager to get the move done quickly, which ultimately happened.

Xhaka, who is 33 years old, has been brilliant for Sunderland this season with three assists and one goal in eleven league games to his name, and with his help the Black Cats are now in with a big chance to steer clear of any relegation worries.

Le Bris has praised his captain for his performances and previously stated that Xhaka leads by example and gives confidence to his team-mates.

Sunderland have so far showcased brilliant home form this season, but they also managed to secure crucial three points against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in October and Xhaka claims that the Black Cats fans were louder than the Blues faithful on that day, as the visitors won 2-1.

Xhaka does not hide his admiration for Sunderland supporters, as he stressed that they are the real fans and not tourists.

He is of the view that every Sunderland fan understands their duty when they are in the stadium and added that their support since the first match day has been indescribable.

Game Date Fulham 22/11 Liverpool 03/12 Manchester City 06/12 Sunderland’s next three away games

When asked about the Sunderland fans , Xhaka told Swiss daily Blick: “Away against Chelsea, they were the only ones you could hear.

“They are real fans, not tourists.

“They are not in the city by chance; Sunderland is their life!

“Whether they are 80 or five years old, they know why they are at the stadium.

“They have been supporting us since the first match day with a force that is indescribable.”

Sunderland are having a tremendous first half of the season, but Black Cats striker Wilson Isidor has claimed that they are not getting carried away with their good start to the season.

Le Bris’ side will return to action against Fulham after the international break with the intention of extending their four-match undefeated run when they face the Cottagers.

Further mouth-watering trips for Sunderland fans await with Liverpool and Manchester City early December destinations.