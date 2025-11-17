Stu Forster/Getty Images

Swansea City look set to miss out on Hammarby boss Kim Hellberg, who is expected to complete the formalities before taking over at fellow Championship side Middlesbrough as early as today.

The 37-year-old helped Hammarby finish second in the Swedish league in the recently concluded Allsvenskan season.

The Bajen granted him permission to talk to clubs, and Welsh outfit Swansea, who had him on their wish list for several months, looked to secure him after they let go of Alan Sheehan.

He arrived in England last week to potentially become the Swans boss, but more English clubs were interested in him.

It was suggested that Swansea are not the only club he talked to, as a couple more unnamed Championship clubs spoke to the 37-year-old.

Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Southampton do not have managers at the moment, alongside the Welsh side.

And now, according to Swedish daily Expressen, Hellberg is expected to become the Middlesbrough manager and ‘Swansea will be dismissed’.

Club Points Coventry City 34 Middlesbrough 29 Stoke City 27 Preston North End 26 Championship top four

The Hammarby boss is expected to seal his move to the Riverside, unless something unexpected comes up.

Hellberg needs to just agree a contract with Middlesbrough, which is not anticipated to be a problem.

Boro made a promising start to their Championship campaign, but have lost their boss, Rob Edwards, to Premier League strugglers Wolves recently.

The Yorkshire club currently sit second in the league table, while Swansea are 12 points behind, as they sit 18th at this moment.

If Hellberg and Middlesbrough agree on a deal, the 37-year-old could have a shot to take them to the promised land of the Premier League next season.

Middlesbrough’s hierarchy will look to make sure that they do not face any unexpected surprises in the final minutes, as they look set to hijack Hellberg from Swansea’s jaws.

The Welsh side, though, need to dive into the manager market to bring in a replacement for Sheehan, who was sacked earlier this month.