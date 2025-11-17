Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez has been offered to Club America by his agent and the Mexican outfit are analysing the prospect of the swoop.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined West Ham from Real Betis as a free agent in the summer of 2024 and started only 16 games for them in his first season; he had interest from a host of clubs but gave priority to West Ham.

Last summer, he was linked with a move back to Real Betis with the suggestion that Manuel Pellegrini’s side might make a last-minute attempt in the window to sign him, but an offer never came.

Another Spanish outfit in the shape of Espanyol showed interest in him; it was suggested that the Hammers could rip off Rodriguez’s contract to let him move on a free transfer.

However, the Argentinian international has remained at the London Stadium beyond the summer transfer window and has made only three appearances this season.

Rodriguez is not happy with his game time and wants to move to a club where he will have the chance to play regularly, especially in a World Cup year.

According to Mexican journalist Fernando Esquivel, Rodriguez’s agent has offered the West Ham star to his former outfit, Club America; the midfielder ‘wants to leave’ the Hammers.

Club Years River Plate 2014-2016 Defensa y Justicia (loan) 2016 Tijuana 2016-2017 Club America 2017-2020 Real Betis 2020-2024 West Ham United 2024- Guido Rodriguez’s career history

Rodriguez’s entourage have assured the Mexican outfit that if his client returns to North America, then Las Aguilas will be his preferred destination.

Club America have yet to give a green signal on the move, as they are analysing the cost benefits of the move, keeping in mind Rodriguez’s current age.

Rodriguez is currently behind Freddie Potts and Soungoutou Magassa in the pecking order and new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s arrival has not improved the Argentine’s situation at the club.

The 31-year-old featured 123 times for Club America in three seasons before moving to Real Betis in 2020 and it remains to be seen whether he will finally get a move out of London in the winter transfer window.