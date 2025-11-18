Carl Recine/Getty Images

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana’s game on national duty against Kazakhstan, it has emerged, was nearly derailed by an unlikely issue.

Onana is currently on international duty with Belgium, with the Red Devils facing Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein during the international break.

Belgium were held by 10-man Kazakhstan in Astana and the draw left the Red Devils on 15 points in Group J, with North Macedonia and Wales on 13 points.

The result means that Belgium are made to wait to confirm their qualification for the World Cup, but a more interesting side story has emerged regarding Onana’s boots.

Onana, who wears size 47 boots, had reportedly ordered a new pair of boots suitable for the artificial turf at the Astana Arena, according to Dutch outlet Voetbalkrant.

When the pair did not arrive in time to the basecamp in Tubize, Belgium, Onana placed another order to be delivered to the team hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan.

As this order too did not arrive, a delegation from the Belgian Football Association was tasked to purchase a pair, but this also turned out to be a fiasco as boots in Onana’s size could not be procured with checks in five different stores in Astana turning up empty.

Meanwhile, the shipment to Tubize finally arrived and a new plan was hatched with national Under-17 manager Miguel Capilla handed the responsibility of personally delivering the prized boots to Onana.

Capilla had to take a connecting flight via Istanbul, with direct flights unavailable, and reached Astana on the morning of the fixture, only to discover that the second order had already been delivered.

Onana, who feared that he would not have a suitable pair, was suddenly left with two pairs of boots to choose from.

The Belgian staff’s efforts were not in vain, with Onana starting and staying on the pitch until the 71st minute, when Youri Tielemans was brought on to replace him.

Belgium play Liechtenstein in their final qualifier, with a win assuring them of top spot in Group J.

At club level, Onana’s Aston Villa side return to Premier League action this coming weekend by visiting Leeds United.