Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin has admitted he is a massive admirer of Charlton Athletic attacker Daniel Kanu, who is shining brightly on loan at League Two club Walsall.

Following promotion from League One, the Addicks made a host of transfer decisions in the summer and one was to send Kanu out on a temporary move.

The 20-year-old centre forward joined Walsall and he is in tremendous form, scoring five goals in 12 league games so far for them.

Walsall boss Matt Sadler recently praised Kanu for his finishing attributes after their FA Cup win against Eastleigh, where he scored the second goal in their 3-0 victory.

The Charlton loanee once again found himself on the scoresheet when he scored in their 4-2 win over Newport County and his performances have caught the attention of the impressed Parkin.

Parkin pointed out that Kanu is good with both his feet and added that the Charlton star is averaging four shots on goal per game this season.

Parkin is of the view that Kanu comes alive in the opposition box and thinks that, the way he has started the season, he is a good bet to reach double figures in terms of scoring goals.

“I really like Kanu, really like him”, Parkin said on the What The EFL (4:55).

Game Competition Harrogate Town (A) League Two Bromley (H) League Two Stevenage (A) EFL Trophy Walsall’s next three games

“He scores all manner of goals; he has two equally good feet.

“I think he is naturally right-footed, but he is scoring plenty with his weaker left side.

“He makes a very similar run to which he made it easily for his goal to create one of [Ryan] Finnigan’s here [at Newport], shooting across the goalkeeper on his left side.

“I really like the look of him, comes alive in the box.

“Little look at his numbers today: last six games in League Two, he has been averaging nearly four shots a game, so he is a really good goalscorer.

“Given [Walsall] having Nathan Lowe [on loan from Stoke City] last year, he is up to five in the league now, I think he is a good bet for double figures.”

Kanu won the EFL Young Player of the Month award for September and Sadler hailed him for his great personality and influence in the team.

Given Charlton are in the top half of the Championship currently, the Addicks are unlikely to be ruing their decision to let Kanu go out on loan.

The move appears to be working for both parties and the striker will want a crack at the Charlton squad next summer.