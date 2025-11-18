Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jason McAteer has sounded a word of caution that the ‘easy’ appearance of Liverpool‘s upcoming fixture list might be deceptive, with Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Sunderland having every reason to make it difficult.

Liverpool appeared to have put their patch of bad form behind them with wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, while also rediscovering balance in their play.

A defeat to Manchester City before the international break though has left Arne Slot back on square one on the drawing board, challenging the Dutchman to reassess his tactics and approach.

McAteer warned that, other than the Champions League games, Liverpool do not have an easy run of games coming up, especially with the way the Reds have been performing, and thinking otherwise would be a rookie mistake.

Having to face a Sean Dyche led Nottingham Forest side after an international break is the least favourable outcome for Liverpool, feels McAteer, while West Ham are also looking for a turnaround in results and Sunderland are in a rich vein of form themselves, which will make either side difficult to face.

McAteer said on LFC TV (53:00) when asked if a more favourable run of fixtures was forthcoming for the Reds: “Do you think?

“It [feeling fixtures are easy on paper] is [a rookie mistake] this season.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“Sean Dyche…if there’s one game coming into off the back of an international break, having changes in mind, and who, the personnel, is fit, Sean Dyche, the fight he is going to want to put up against you; he’s looking for an upturn himself.

“We get a breather in the Champions League. It’s been quite fortuitous this season.

“West Ham, they had a good result [against Burnley].

“They are fighting for their lives as well. Looking for a turnaround, that’s going to be a fight.

“Sunderland, what a result [against Arsenal] and how they are going.”

Liverpool are due to play Nottingham Forest, PSV Eindhoven, West Ham and Sunderland post the international break with all the games, except the one against the Hammers, to be played at Anfield.

Forest are currently 19th in league standings and are looking to turn their season around after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou in quick succession; Dyche has managed to put together a creditable run of results.

Nuno likewise has managed to turn around West Ham’s form, with the Hammers picking up back-to-back wins against Burnley and Newcastle United, respectively.

Sunderland headed into the international break sitting fourth in the league table, after holding league leaders Arsenal to a draw, as the promoted team have surprised all and sundry with their performances this season.

Liverpool were beaten at Anfield 1-0 by Nottingham Forest last term, with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring the only goal of the game.