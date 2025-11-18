Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Sunderland star Vito Mannone has been offered to Italian outfit Parma by his representatives, amid the Serie A side looking to sign a new goalkeeper.

The Italian goalkeeper arrived in England when he joined Arsenal in 2005, but after a series of loan spells, he signed for Sunderland in 2013.

He admitted that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger apologised for not giving him more game time at the Gunners.

Mannone played for four seasons with Sunderland and made 80 appearances for them, while keeping 20 clean sheets.

The goalkeeper was part of the last Sunderland squad which featured in the Premier League in the 2016/17 season and made nine appearances.

Following the Black Cats’ relegation to the English second tier, he was shipped off to Reading and made 44 appearances before moving to Monaco in 2020.

Mannone joined Lorient in 2022, where he worked under current Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris and featured 20 times for him in all competitions during the 2022/23 season; Sunderland did consider bringing him back in 2022.

Last season, Mannone was with Lyon, but he left the club following the expiry of his contract and since then he has been without a club.

Club Years Reading 2017-2020 Minnesota United (loan) 2019 Esbjerg (loan) 2020 Monaco 2020-2022 Lorient 2022-2023 Lille 2023-2025 Clubs Vito Mannone has played for since leaving Sunderland

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Mannone’s agent has offered the services of the former Black Cats star to Parma.

Parma’s first choice goalkeeper Zion Suzuki suffered a fracture injury and underwent surgery which will keep him out of action for three to four months.

Suzuki’s current injury has left Parma short of options, with Edoardo Corvi and youngster Filippo Rinaldi having the task of safeguarding the goal in his absence.

Parma are looking at the free agent market and former Sunderland star Mannone could be an option for them.

The former Sunderland star has yet make an appearance in Serie A despite having a 20 year long career in football and it remains to be seen whether he will finally get his chance this time.