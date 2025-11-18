Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Michael Bridges feels that the Whites have to follow in the footsteps of high-flying Sunderland and maximise home-ground advantage to stay up in the Premier League.

After the defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest before the international break, Leeds are sitting in 16th in the league table with eleven points from eleven games, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Daniel Farke’s position will be under scrutiny with back-to-back heavy defeats, but Leeds have been warned about there being no obvious replacement for the German.

While Leeds struggle with the relegation threat, newly promoted Sunderland are flying high with 19 points from eleven games, with 12 of them coming from their games at the Stadium of Light.

Bridges thinks that Leeds should take a leaf out of Sunderland’s book and try to maximise the home advantage they receive at Elland Road and use it to boost their survival hopes.

Leeds have picked up eight points from their five home games and the former Whites star stressed that their home form will be the deciding factor when it comes to staying up or going down.

“Like I say, in the Premier League at home at Elland Road, that is what is going to be key this season for Leeds United and their survival and doing well in the division”, Bridges said on LUTV (3:41).

Opponents Date Chelsea 03/12 Liverpool 06/12 Crystal Palace 20/12 Leeds United’s upcoming home games in December

“It is all about the home mentality and, obviously, using the Elland Road faithful to their maximum because Sunderland are doing that at the Stadium of Light and Burnley are producing that.

“It is all about your home form.”

Leeds have three home games in the Premier League in December, but all look to be huge tests, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Crystal Palace all arriving.

It does not get any easier at the start of January, with Manchester United the first visitors of 2026.

Leeds have won two of their five league games at Elland Road so far this term, beating Everton and West Ham United.

Last term in the Championship, Leeds lost just one of their 23 league games at Elland Road.