Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Leicester City talent Sammy Braybrooke, who is on loan at Newport County, is someone with pedigree and thinks he is a good player.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder is a product of the Leicester academy system and he represented England at youth levels as well.

During his early days he attracted interest from Germany, but he decided to ignore the prospect of a move and signed a professional contract with the Foxes.

Leicester sanctioned a season-long loan for Braybrooke to League Two outfit Newport County in the summer and he has featured regularly for them since joining.

Clarke was impressed with Braybrooke’s performance for Newport against Walsall recently and pointed out that the Leicester star won the ball back 14 times, while creating three chances in the game, which they lost 4-2.

He is of the view that Braybrooke is a player with pedigree who did not receive many chances in at Leicester and pointed out that he is a good signing for Newport.

“A central midfielder on loan from Leicester City, Sammy Braybrooke, won possession back 14 times for Newport; 14 times he won possession back and the next closest Newport team-mate won it three times”, Clarke said on What The EFL (44:00).

Club Years Leicester City 2022- Dundee (loan) 2024-2025 Newport County (loan) 2025- Sammy Baybrooke’s career history

“He also made three chances and on top of those regains, he won five of six tackles, so he is good.

“He is a former England youth international, so he is sort of a young player with pedigree.

“He sort of has not had many opportunities at Leicester, but clearly that is a good pickup.”

Braybrooke has made only one appearance for Leicester’s senior team and last season joined Dundee on loan, but his stay in Scotland was cut short due to a lack of opportunities in the first team.

The midfielder will be keen on making his mark in League Two for Newport before he returns to Leicester after the expiry of his loan.

Born in Leicester and a Foxes youth product, Braybrooke will be desperate for another chance to impress at the King Power in the future.