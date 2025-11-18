Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Leeds United want to sell out-of-favour goalkeeper Illan Meslier as soon as the January transfer window, but that ‘doesn’t fit’ for interested clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The Whites signed Meslier from French side Lorient in the summer of 2019, initially on loan, and he has featured 214 times, helping them earn promotion from the Championship twice.

He quickly shone, being dubbed ‘unbelievable’ by a then team-mate, while he also enjoyed the Premier League with Leeds and revealed Villa Park was the most impressive ground in his view.

The 25-year-old lost his place between the sticks at the end of last season after some horrendous errors and an ex-EFL star stated that Meslier had to leave in the event of Leeds’ promotion.

During the summer Leeds dug deep in the market to sign a goalkeeper and agreed a deal with Lyon to sign Lucas Perri.

In the summer, Meslier was linked with a host of clubs, including Scottish giants Rangers and Galatasaray, but the Whites outright refused to sell him to the Turkish outfit due to ‘past tensions between the two clubs’.

There was interest from Italy and Como, but the goalkeeper wanted assurances on playing time.

Meslier remained at the club and he is currently behind Perri and Karl Darlow in the pecking order, with his contract set to expire in June 2026.

Leeds want to cash in on the goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window and he is attracting interest from Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Club Years Lorient 2017-2020 Leeds United (loan) 2019-2020 Leeds United 2020- Illan Meslier’s career history

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Meslier’s agent, Pini Zahavi, has made Inter Milan and AC Milan aware of Leeds’ intention to sell him in the January window.

The Rossoneri’s first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan will be out of contract in June and Chelsea have him on their list.

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer has entered the last eight months of his contract and being 36 years old, the Nerazzurri are not sure about offering him a new contract, it has been suggested.

However, while Leeds want to sell in January, that ‘doesn’t fit’ with AC Milan and Inter Milan, who would prefer a summer swoop.

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio and AC Milan’s Igli Tare both have a good relationship with Meslier’s agent, Zahavi, as they have done transfer business in the past.

Meslier does look all but certain to leave Leeds and the timing of his exit appears to be the only issue.