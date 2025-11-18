George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United are looking to extend Sven Botman’s contract at the club and the Magpies have hopes of agreeing a new deal with the Dutchman.

Botman progressed through Ajax’s esteemed youth academy and after spending eleven years there as a youth player, he moved to France.

After a stint impressing at Ligue 1 side Lille, where he attracted transfer interest from top clubs, the Magpies got him.

Botman cost Newcastle £32m and he signed a deal until the summer of 2027 with the Premier League outfit.

He admitted he that he picked the Magpies due to their ambition.

And Newcastle have kicked on during Botman’s time at the club, delivering him the chance to play Champions League football.

Last term, he played only eight Premier League games, but when fit, the former Netherlands youth international impressed with his performances.

Botman has started eight games already alongside new boy Malick Thiaw, but with his deal up in 2027, Newcastle have had a decision to make.

Club Years Ajax 2018-2020 Heerenveen (loan) 2019-2020 Lille 2020-2022 Newcastle United 2022- Sven Botman’s career history

And now, according to Dutch football magazine Voetbal International, the Magpies want to extend Botman’s stay at Newcastle.

It has been suggested that Newcastle boss Eddie Howe sees the Dutchman as an important part of his set-up and values him as a top player.

The view goes both ways, with Botman having spoken about Howe’s ability to develop players.

Newcastle are sitting down with the Dutchman in an effort to find common ground on a new deal.

The Magpies are suggested to be hopeful about agreeing a new deal with Botman, who is seen as a key player for the future.

Botman has 90 all-competition appearances for Newcastle to his name and the club are not willing to lose the Dutchman.

Now it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old left-footed defender will agree to a new deal with the Premier League side in the coming weeks and months.