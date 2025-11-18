George Wood/Getty Images

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has advised former Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott to not consider joining Wolves, but is clear he should look to move in January.

The Dublin-born attacking talent came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and got his first taster of the first team in Spurs’ pre-season Asia tour in 2019, which he admitted made him hungry for more.

Mauricio Pochettino was clear that no big pressure should be put on Parrott, while Jose Mourinho then did his best to guide the striker, but he did not break through into the Spurs team.

Parrott joined AZ Alkmaar on a deal worth £6.7m following a successful loan spell at Excelsior, and he has been brilliant for the Dutch side.

However, the current international break has given him an exceptional amount of limelight as he has had a couple of incredible games for the Republic of Ireland.

Parrott scored twice against Portugal in a 2-0 win last week and scored an incredible hat-trick against Hungary at the weekend to send Ireland to the playoffs for the next World Cup.

His fairy tale week has brought him a lot of attention and Premier League strugglers Wolves have been credited with an interest in the former Spurs man.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2019-2024 Millwall (loan) 2020-2021 Ipswich Town (loan) 2021 MK Dons (loan) 2021-2022 Preston North End (loan) 2022-2023 Excelsior (loan) 2023-2024 AZ Alkmaar 2024- Troy Parrott’s career history

Legendary former footballer Gullit feels that it is a perfect opportunity for Parrott to cash in on his brilliant form and make a move in the winter window.

“He needs to cash in on this now. He’s 23 years old — it would be good for him, but also for AZ”, Gullit said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport about Parrott (via Voetbal Primeur).

However, Gullit strongly advised Parrott to avoid Wolves and choose a top-half side to take his career forward in a positive way.

“He shouldn’t do that [make a move to Wolves].

“He needs to go to a club in the top half, especially for his own development.”

Wolves are currently stuck in a rut, as they sit rock-bottom in the Premier League, and are hoping to get going under their newly appointed boss Rob Edwards.

It remains to be seen if Parrott will be coming back to England and the Premier League.

That could see him go up against former club Tottenham.

Parrott’s contract is valid until 2029 at AZ Alkmaar and he has scored 33 goals for them in 61 games.