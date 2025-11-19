Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has advised Amario Cozier-Duberry not to leave Bolton Wanderers, even though he has been linked with a possible loan move to Championship sides including Sheffield United and West Brom.

The Islington-born attacker spent five years in Arsenal’s esteemed Hale End academy and was considered a big talent at the north London club.

The England Under-20 international impressed at the Gunners’ academy and was wanted by Newcastle United last year, before he told Arsenal he would be leaving.

Brighton managed to snap him up and in the summer window, the Seagulls loaned him to League One side Bolton Wanderers, where he has been brilliant for the Trotters, contributing to 13 goals and assists in the league in only 15 games.

Cozier-Duberry’s performances at Bolton have attracted the attention of a host of top-end Championship clubs, as the likes of West Brom, Sheffield United, Preston North End and Bristol City are showing interest in him.

Clarke, though, has advised the 20-year-old right-winger to stay put at Bolton Wanderers, despite interest from the Championship.

The former Arsenal winger knows Cozier-Duberry from the Arsenal academy and stressed that Bolton are a big club, where he should remain.

Game Competition Bradford City (H) League One Luton Town (A) League One Bradford City (H) EFL Trophy Bolton Wanderers’ next three games

“He has got six goals and six assists, a couple of world-class goals now as well”, Clarke said on What The EFL (35:51) about Cozier-Duberry.

“I remember him as a youngster at Arsenal – he is exciting.

“He would take players on, he is quite small, but he is nimble, confident, left-footer, coming in off the right, excellent prospect.

“But he has done so well that Sheffield United, West Brom, Preston, Bristol City, all the clubs have expressed an interest in him.

“At the moment, he is on course to maybe be League One Player of the Year, but he is certainly going to get in the Team of the Year.

“But all these little accolades, they can mean a lot to young players, who are making their way.

“I wouldn’t move if I were him. I will say, ‘I am loving it in here.’

“Bolton are not a small club.”

Earlier this month, the England Under-20 international scored twice and provided two assists against Port Vale in a whopping 4-0 win.

It has been suggested that Brighton could change Cozier-Duberry’s loan destination in January, and it remains to be seen if the winger will look to continue his good form at Bolton or if he will agree to switch to a Championship side.