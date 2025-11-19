Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Everton out-on-loan star Isaac Heath is making Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan very happy and the manager revealed that he has challenged the 21-year-old to up his numbers.

Earlier this year, the Merseyside club held talks with the highly rated winger to keep him at the club, which saw his contract extended for two more years.

In the summer window, Heath joined League Two side Accrington Stanley on loan to get proper senior minutes under his belt to ensure his growth.

When the versatile attacker joined Stanley, boss Doolan said he was sure that his talent could get the spectators off their seats.

The recently turned 21-year-old has made a promising start at the League Two club as well and he already has four goals and three assists in 13 games for them to his name.

The Accrington boss promised that he would help Heath in every possible way to help him grow, as he is an Everton fan himself.

At the weekend, Heath scored the opening goal against Bristol Rovers in a 3-1 win, which saw Accrington grab their fourth league victory of the campaign.

Game Competition Crawley Town (A) League Two Oldham Athletic (H) League Two Mansfield (H) FA Cup Accrington Stanley’s next three games

Doolan stressed that he has challenged the likes of Isaac Sinclair and Heath to increase the number of goals and assists they provide.

Both scored against the Gas and Doolan namechecked Heath and admitted that his contribution at the weekend pleased him.

“I have also challenged individuals as well to get the stats up”, Doolan told Accrington Stanley’s media (0:19).

“Isaac Heath, Isaac Sinclair, to score more goals.

“Isaac Heath, assists and goals, so, so, happy to see that.”

Heath’s senior team-mate at the club, Paddy Madden, also hailed the dynamic winger as a ‘smashing little player’ only last month.

The Toffees will surely be keeping an eye on the 21-year-old’s performances to see if he will have an outside chance to have a crack at the first team next season.

For Accrington, next up is a visit to take on Crawley Town.