Former EFL striker Sam Parkin believes that Darrell Clarke will get a bit more time to fix things at Bristol Rovers, given his long-term association and record with the Gas.

It has been a downhill ride for Bristol Rovers for the last one and a half years, as their relegation from League One has been followed by a poor run in League Two as well.

They are currently on a six-game league losing run that has seen them go down from seventh to 19th in the table.

Bristol Rovers’ latest loss came against Accrington Stanley, where Everton loanee Isaac Heath scored and earned praise from manager John Doolan.

Assessing the situation the Gas find themselves in, Parkin admits that Clarke has a real mess to clean up at the Mem.

He believes that given Clarke knows the club and has an association with them, that will buy him time to stop the rot.

Any other manager, Parkin feels, would have been sacked by the Gas given their horrendous form.

“I don’t think you can get away from the fact that he has lot of mess to sort out, Darrell Clarke”, Parkin said on EFL All Access (14.38).

Game Competition Cheltenham Town (A) League Two Notts County (H) League Two Cambridge United (H) EFL Trophy Bristol Rovers’ next three games

“And I think probably if it was an external appointment, but he has been there before, he is well-versed in what it takes at Bristol Rovers.

“He has had great success there.

“If it was someone who was unknown to the club, they probably would have paid for this run with their job.

“But I think that he will probably get a little bit more time and rightly so because normally six straight defeats that spells only one thing.”

Bristol Rovers also have the second-worst goal difference in League Two, having let in 29 goals and scored just 15, an average of fewer than one goal scored per game.

The Gas are only three points ahead of the drop zone and being relegated into the National League would be a disaster for the club.

Clarke takes Bristol Rovers to one of his former clubs in the shape of Cheltenham Town, who are second bottom, at the weekend.