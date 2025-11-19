Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has admitted his admiration for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, who he believes is one of the best in the business in putting his handwriting on the team.

On the resumption of domestic action following the international break, Farke’s team are set to play hosts to an in-form Aston Villa team on Sunday.

Former Leeds United star Michael Bridges has stressed the need for the Whites to maximise their home-ground advantage, but against Emery’s Villa, that is going to be a challenge, according to their manager.

Heaping praise on his counterpart, Farke insisted that Emery is one of the best in the business, proof of which is his outstanding work with Aston Villa.

Giving his opinion on Aston Villa’s Spanish manager, Farke told LUTV (00.45): “He is one of the best in this business. You just have to look at his CV, an outstanding record.

“He has done outstanding work at Villa. If you have a look at his European records, it is incredible.

“It is always great to see him because he is also a gentleman.

“It is always nice to chat with him. But never great to see one of his [teams] – it is also because it is so challenging to play against him.”

Result Competition Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa Premier League Aston Villa 1-0 Leeds United Friendly Last three Aston Villa vs Leeds United meetings

Farke also took time to reveal how Emery puts his signature on the team, something which makes it difficult for opposing sides to carve Villa open.

“Difficult to create chances and score against them. Has always a clear strategy.

“I always like managers who are there with a handwriting.

“And under Unai, you always see a handwriting of the team.

“And for that he is one of the best in the business.”

Before the international break, Leeds conceded six goals in two matches and that has set alarm bells ringing in some quarters about their survival prospects.

Skipper Ethan Ampadu has also stressed the importance of Leeds looking a little bit sharper and brighter in some moments as a collective.

It now remains to be seen whether there is a response from Leeds in the match against Aston Villa in front of a passionate Whites fanbase.