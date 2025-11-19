Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Newcastle United have been handed a triple boost ahead of Saturday’s clash with Manchester City, as three key players could be available.

Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon were both withdrawn from England’s squad for what were the country’s final competitive fixtures until the World Cup due to injury concerns.

To compound issues for Newcastle, there was an initial fear that Sandro Tonali had picked up an injury after being left out of Italy’s squad for their World Cup qualifier against Norway.

With Italy needing a win by nine goals against Norway to secure automatic qualification and Tonali a booking away from suspension, it later emerged that Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso had wisely chosen to rest him.

Putting to bed any lingering doubts in the minds of Newcastle fans, the trio were all present at Newcastle’s training session on Wednesday morning.

With two full days to go before they return to Premier League action, there is growing hope that Gordon, Pope and Tonali can take some part in the fixture against Manchester City.

Journalist Keith Downie wrote on X: “Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope were all present at #NUFC training this morning despite being pulled out of their respective international squads through injury.

“There is hope all three will be available to play against Man City on Saturday.”

Tonali’s presence would help beef up the midfield ranks, but the Magpies are also on the lookout for further midfield reinforcements and have been linked with AZ Alkmaar star Kees Smit.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

With Eddie Howe able to select from a larger pool of players, it will hopefully help his team sheet become less predictable, a criticism which was levelled at the manager by a former Premier League player recently.

Nick Woltemade, who was praised by team-mate Malick Thiaw for having undisputed qualities, can look forward to enjoying service from Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle have had a sedate start to their Premier League campaign and are currently 14th in the league, having lost both their previous two games.

The Magpies will need all the help they can get against a resurgent Manchester City side who look hungry to close the four-point gap between Arsenal and themselves.

It promises to be a mouth-watering clash on Saturday and Eddie Howe will be glad that he is likely to be able to call on the services of the experienced trio ahead of a crucial fixture against strong opponents.