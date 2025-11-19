Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has warned Norwich City that in the shape of Philippe Clement they have appointed someone whose style of football was loathed by Rangers fans.

Rangers have been lagging behind their arch-rivals, Celtic, in the past few years, and last year, it was no different.

Clement was appointed in October 2023, and in February of this year, he was sacked, with a shock Scottish Cup loss at the hands of Queen’s Park doing him no favours.

However, things at Ibrox have gone downwards since the Belgian’s sacking and Danny Rohl is now trying to bring stability back at the Glasgow giants.

On Tuesday, Championship strugglers Norwich City appointed Clement as their new boss, agreeing a four-year deal with the Belgian, after Liam Manning’s sacking.

Other names were linked with the Canaries job and Clarke feels that many of them, including Gary O’Neil, would have done a good job at Carrow Road.

The ex-EFL star insists that the Rangers fans could not stand Clement’s football, which involved sideways passing, stressing that Norwich could be making a mistake.

Club Reign Waasland-Beveren 2017 Genk 2017-2019 Club Brugge 2019-2022 Monaco 2022-2023 Rangers 2023-2025 Norwich City 2025- Philippe Clement’s managerial history

“And then you are looking at Norwich, and you know, Gary O’Neil, some really big names linked with that job – names that I think could do a really good job”, Clarke said on What The EFL (6:31).

“And they are going to go for Philippe Clement, formerly of Rangers.

“Rangers fans could not really stand his football; they were constantly complaining, I remember it.

“Sideways, boring football, loads of long balls, very direct.

“It feels like Norwich and Swansea [City] are having a mare, and Southampton are about to.”

A few months ago, the former Gers boss was linked with Chinese club Shandong Taishan and it was also suggested that he could earn as much as €1m in China.

Now it remains to be seen if the Belgian will be able to turn things around at Carrow Road, as Norwich are also in turmoil.

Clement’s first game as Norwich boss will come this weekend when the Canaries visit Birmingham City in the Championship.