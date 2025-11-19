Harriet Massey/Getty Images

Derby County goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom has expressed his delight at making his competitive debut for his country, while namechecking Stoke City custodian Viktor Johansson as a capable shot-stopper.

The Swede joined the Rams last year from Djurgardens on a three-year deal and he has been an important figure at Pride Park.

Recently, he was hailed by the Derby boss John Eustace, who insisted that the club are fortunate to have a player of his qualities.

In the summer window, Premier League club Brentford were keen to snap him up, but he stayed put at Derby and it was suggested to be not a move that he was tempted by.

Zetterstrom is Eustace’s clear go-to number one, but he was not able to feature for Sweden at all, after he made his debut two years ago in a friendly against Iceland.

However, on Tuesday night, Graham Potter started the 27-year-old against Slovenia in a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifying clash.

Zetterstrom admitted that he is not the happiest about the result, but he did not hide his happiness at playing in his first competitive game for his country.

Goalkeeper Club side Jacob Widell Zetterstrom Derby County Noel Tornqvist Mjallby Kristoffer Nordfeldt AIK Viktor Johansson Stoke City Goalkeepers in Sweden squad

“It was a lot of fun”, the Derby custodian told Swedish daily VLT, when asked about his experience of playing for his national side after more than two years.

“Really special for me with my competitive debut in the national team.

“It’s the nicest thing you can do as a footballer to represent your nation, but it’s a bit sad that we don’t get all three points.”

Zetterstrom is competing with Stoke goalkeeper Johansson and admits that the Potters man is a quality custodian.

“Viktor is a very good goalkeeper. There is no doubt about that.

“Or Noel Tornqvist and Kristoffer Nordfeldt, for that matter. I am happy with my performance.

“We will simply have to see.

“Ultimately it is about how you perform week in and week out with your club team,”

The Derby custodian has stopped wearing his iconic skull mask from this year and in September he revealed the reason why he has stopped wearing it, despite suffering a head injury in 2020.

The Rams have won all of their last five Championship games and when they face Watford at the weekend, Zetterstrom will hope to be at his best to help Derby climb the league table further.