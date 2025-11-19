Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku is ready to go back to Turkish giants Besiktas if the Super Lig side make an offer for his services.

The France-born left-back played in England with West Ham United from 2016 until 2023 – he admitted the chance to play with Dimitri Payet was a major draw.

His stint ended when he completed a permanent move to Turkish side Besiktas following a successful loan.

Masuaku though was tempted back to the Premier League just last summer, with the project at Sunderland too tempting to turn down.

Regis Le Bris’ men have made a blistering start to their return to the top-flight as they currently sit fourth in the league table above the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The Frenchman has been able to get a tune out of so many new players, as the Black Cats have a new-look team with a host of new signings.

Former West Ham star Masuaku though has seen his game time limited at Sunderland, with the 32-year-old failing to make an impact.

According to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor), a return to Turkey could now be on the cards for the left-back.

Club Valenciennes Olympiacos West Ham United Besiktas Sunderland Clubs Arthur Masuaku has played for

It has been suggested that the DR Congo international is ready to make a move back to Besiktas if they make an offer for him.

Masuaku made more than 100 appearances for the Super Lig club in his three-year stint and he was a regular starter for them.

Le Bris, so far, has mostly preferred Reinildo Mandava as his left-back, and the 32-year-old Congolese has struggled to find game time.

He signed a two-year deal in the summer at Sunderland, but is already ready for a change of scenario due to a lack of game time.

However, even if he does not leave, Sunderland will lose him for a month next month for the Africa Cup of Nations.

How keen Besiktas are to bring him back also remains to be seen.