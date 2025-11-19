Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku is ready to go back to Turkish giants Besiktas if the Super Lig side make an offer for his services.
The France-born left-back played in England with West Ham United from 2016 until 2023 – he admitted the chance to play with Dimitri Payet was a major draw.
His stint ended when he completed a permanent move to Turkish side Besiktas following a successful loan.
Masuaku though was tempted back to the Premier League just last summer, with the project at Sunderland too tempting to turn down.
Regis Le Bris’ men have made a blistering start to their return to the top-flight as they currently sit fourth in the league table above the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa.
The Frenchman has been able to get a tune out of so many new players, as the Black Cats have a new-look team with a host of new signings.
Former West Ham star Masuaku though has seen his game time limited at Sunderland, with the 32-year-old failing to make an impact.
According to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor), a return to Turkey could now be on the cards for the left-back.
|Club
|Valenciennes
|Olympiacos
|West Ham United
|Besiktas
|Sunderland
It has been suggested that the DR Congo international is ready to make a move back to Besiktas if they make an offer for him.
Masuaku made more than 100 appearances for the Super Lig club in his three-year stint and he was a regular starter for them.
Le Bris, so far, has mostly preferred Reinildo Mandava as his left-back, and the 32-year-old Congolese has struggled to find game time.
He signed a two-year deal in the summer at Sunderland, but is already ready for a change of scenario due to a lack of game time.
However, even if he does not leave, Sunderland will lose him for a month next month for the Africa Cup of Nations.
How keen Besiktas are to bring him back also remains to be seen.