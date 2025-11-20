Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has hailed Aston Villa‘s on-loan star Finley Munroe, who he thinks has been a ‘revelation’ at Swindon Town.

The left-sided wide player came through Chelsea’s youth academy before Aston Villa plucked him away for their youth set-up.

He has been at Aston Villa’s academy for four years now and in the summer window, he was sent on his first loan away from the Villans.

League Two club Swindon Town were able to secure his services for the season and when Munroe joined the Robins, he admitted that he was delighted with the move.

The Kingston-born talent has been a brilliant addition for Ian Holloway’s side, as the Robins sit at the top of the League Two table.

Munroe missed his first league game for Swindon at the weekend due to suspension, but except for that, he has been a key figure for Holloway.

Earlier this month, the Aston Villa loanee scored his first senior goal in a 2-1 win against Tranmere Rovers, and Parkin mentioned that goal.

Game Competition Grimsby Town (H) League Two Chesterfield (A) League Two Peterborough United (H) EFL Trophy Swindon Town’s next three games

The ex-striker hailed the 20-year-old for his performances, as he dubbed the Villans’ on-loan star a revelation at the League Two club.

“They were missing Finley Munroe, who has been a revelation”, Parkin said on What The EFL (41:55) while discussing Swindon’s 1-1 draw against Fleetwood at the weekend.

“Left-sided player, on loan from Aston Villa.

“He got that beautiful last-minute winner the other week – his first career goal, I believe.”

Earlier this month, Holloway bemoaned not having Munroe available due to an injury in an FA Cup game against Rotherham United.

The experienced boss rates Munroe’s qualities and he joked that his left foot is so good that he can open a tin of salmon with it.

The 20-year-old has scored a goal and provided six assists so far for Swindon, and at the weekend, he will be available for selection against Grimsby Town in the league.