Former Championship hitman Sam Parkin has identified the area West Brom boss Ryan Mason needs to improve if the Baggies are to rise up the league table.

West Brom went into the international break with a much-needed win, after coming from behind to see off Oxford United.

The victory ended a four-game winless streak, which saw the Baggies lose three times and held at home to bottom-club Sheffield Wednesday.

Parkin feels that the West Brom fans are still on the side of their manager, having bought into what Mason is saying, in spite of performances on the pitch.

Mason has earned the fans’ goodwill and built a cohesive defensive unit, Parkin insists, despite uncertainties remaining regarding his suitability for the job.

Parkin said on What The EFL (25:50): “Definitely a question mark for me [Mason].

“I think the sentiment is that there is a lot of goodwill towards him.

Season Position 2024–25 9th (Championship) 2023–24 5th (Championship — lost in play‑off semi‑finals) 2022–23 9th (Championship) 2021–22 10th (Championship) 2020–21 19th (Premier League) West Brom’s last five league finishes

“I think the fans have kind of taken to him, certainly in what he is saying, maybe not the way the team has been performing.

“I still think it’s a pretty good defensive side, but certain limitations going forward despite Isaac Price and Mikey Johnston having pretty good numbers for this stage of the season.

“Price has got five goals and two assists.”

Parkin, despite the Baggies’ lacking teeth up front, stressed that they have the ability to make it difficult for Championship high-flyers Coventry City.

Their ability to rise up the table though will, he feels, depend on improving in the final third.

“So you are still looking for a little bit more in the attacking sense.

“Only three teams scored fewer but I think they got it in their armoury, we have seen it across the piece so far this season, to go and make it difficult for Coventry.

“They will be clear favourites but I think they can keep the score down, keep it competitive but that’s the area he needs to improve if they are going to rise up the table.”

Parkin made an observation earlier in the season that West Brom tend to be tactically very narrow, while also being of the view that Tom Fellows’ departure negatively affected their attacking output.

Derby County boss John Eustace talked up West Brom’s promotion chances in September, citing their squad strength as a vital factor.

Coventry’s Jack Rudoni, who is enjoying learning from Frank Lampard, is nearing a return and could pose an additional threat for West Brom to deal with at their weekend clash.