Former attacker Tam McManus has claimed that it was a masterstroke by England boss Thomas Tuchel to leave Jude Bellingham out of his earlier squads.

Bellingham earned a return to the international fold after being left out of last month’s call-ups by Tuchel.

While he came off the bench against Serbia at Wembley, Bellingham started in Tirana against Albania.

McManus stated that by leaving one of the biggest names in English football out, Tuchel managed to send a message to every member of the England contingent.

It was a masterstroke by Tuchel, McManus feels, to show that he has the gumption to drop big names like Bellingham, which in turn will communicate the message that a spot in the England squad has to be earned.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer (43:20): “I think that was a masterstroke from Tuchel leaving him [Bellingham] out.

“Probably biggest name [in the England squad] after Harry Kane.

Club Years Birmingham City 2019-2020 Borussia Dortmund 2020-2023 Real Madrid 2023- Jude Bellingham’s career history

“Left him out of the squad saying ‘you’re not doing it’.

“I think that sent a message out to every player.

“Doesn’t matter who you are. If you’re not doing it at your club, you’re not going to be playing.”

McManus also feels that Tuchel could be the difference maker come the World Cup, and that he is a notch above Gareth Southgate despite Southgate himself being an excellent manager.

“I think he’s a very, very good manager.

“He could be the difference. I think Gareth Southgate was a really good manager.

“Just think the way he speaks about mentality, the German mentality and all that.”

There was another flashpoint between Bellingham and Tuchel when the Real Madrid man remonstrated against the German’s decision to take him off against Albania.

Tuchel stressed post-match that it was important to accept and respect his decisions, emphasising that ‘behaviour is key’.

It comes after Tuchel, earlier in his tenure, sought to put to bed any potential fall-out with Bellingham by apologising, after having earlier made the claim that his mother found the midfielder ‘repulsive’.

Tuchel revealed that he will personally call or meet everyone on his 55-60 man long list who could not find a spot in his squad to explain what they need to do to make the cut.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one player who was name-checked by Tuchel to receive a call after Jarell Quansah started at right-back against Albania.

Jack Grealish, desperate for a national team recall, will hope that he receives a call from the German and that he can quickly begin working on what is required by Tuchel.

For Grealish, getting into the March squad will surely be his last chance to push his way into the reckoning, while missing out on it would spell doom.

Tuchel has generally demonstrated that he values the system over individual ability and that he will not tolerate petulance.

England’s next competitive matches will be in the World Cup, with friendlies scheduled for March.