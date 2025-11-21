Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has admitted that he is happy to see Nottingham Forest talent Jamie McDonnell starting his first game for his country, stressing that it shows how good he has been at the League One club.

The Lisburn-born, defensive-minded talent star impressed at the Belfast-based club Glentoran, where his performances caught the eye of the Tricky Trees.

The Northern Irishman showed his potential playing for Nottingham Forest’s youth sides and the club have been keen to see how he can handle senior football.

Last season, Nottingham Forest loaned him out to League Two side Colchester United and he was dubbed a standout player of the division by former EFL star Adrian Clarke.

Colchester boss Danny Cowley also hailed the Northern Irish star for his performances at the U’s alongside former Tricky Trees talent Aaron Donnelly, who joined Dundee in the summer window.

Nottingham Forest, though, rate McDonnell highly, and he was loaned to League One side Mansfield for regular game time, which he has been getting consistently this term.

McDonnell has impressed in his 14 starts, completing the 90 minutes 13 times, which earned him another call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad.

Club Years Nottingham Forest 2024- Colchester United (loan) 2024-2025 Mansfield Town (loan) 2025- Jamie McDonnell’s career history

The 21-year-old made his senior team debut in September against Germany, and on Monday, he started against Luxembourg and played 67 minutes in a 1-0 victory.

Mansfield boss Clough stressed that McDonnell starting for his national team shows the level at which he has been performing at the League One club.

“Absolutely brilliant for him”, Clough told his club’s media (4:24) when he was asked about McDonnell starting his first game for his country.

“He came on in Germany and got a little taste of it, but I think to start a game, it’d be wonderful for him.

“And I think it is reflective of the start he’s had to the season.

“He has been very, very good for us, and it is lovely to see that sort of recognised at international level.”

The Mansfield boss is a fan of the Nottingham Forest on-loan star, who he insisted is a bit of a throwback in terms of his defensive style of play.

McDonnell will be hoping to impress his parent club to have a shot at the first team next season at the City Ground.