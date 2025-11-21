Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Stoke City striker Divin Mubama, on loan from Manchester City, has claimed that he wants to be a ‘magnet’ to the ball and get amongst the goals regularly for the Potters.

Mubama is spending the season with the Potters, after Manchester City decided he needed regular game-time to further his development.

During the recent international break, Mubama opened the scoring for England Under-21s against Republic of Ireland Under-21s, before notching a brace against Slovakia Under-21s, in what was an impressive two games.

Mubama has reflected on the games and is grateful to have been able to lead the line in both fixtures under Young Lions boss Lee Carsley.

Not content with merely being a goalscorer, Mubama showed his hunger to improve by stating that he is trying to improve his positional play while also wanting to receive the ball more and involving himself further in build-up play.

In a promising sign for Stoke, he is keen to take his goalscoring form into Potters games, being a magnet for the ball.

“I like scoring goals”, Mubama revealed via England Under-21s media.

“And Lee gave me the opportunity to lead the line in both games, so I’m just grateful for the chance and hopefully I can bring that back to club level.

“I probably should’ve scored a hat-trick [against Slovakia], but like I said after the last game, you’re going to miss chances and it’s just about getting the next one and taking that.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“I study a lot in terms of positioning and trying to be a magnet to the ball and where the ball’s travelling and it’s something in my game that I’ll continue to improve – being in the right areas and I’d like to score more than tap-ins, but it’s all a bonus.”

Mubama’s form and hunger bodes well for England as they seek to develop the next generation of strikers.

Manchester City will be pleased with Mubama’s development, with the player likely able to command a fee far greater than the £2m they paid to West Ham United for him.

Stoke too will undoubtedly be happy with Mubama’s attitude, with their promotion hopes hinging on the forward’s output.

Mubama is presently Stoke’s top scorer with five goals and now has eight goals in his last ten games for club and country.

Earlier this month a former Championship striker backed Mubama to kick on after his hat-trick against Bristol City, while Kevin Nolan noted a younger Mubama’s qualities in 2023 while coaching him.

Stoke are currently third in the Championship, two points off Middlesbrough, and will be hoping that Mubama can carry on with his form when they travel to Leicester City on Saturday.