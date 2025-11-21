Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has expressed his delight at the return of Leeds United loanee Charlie Crew, who he believes makes the League One side stronger.

The Welsh midfield talent began his career on his home soil with Cardiff City’s youth academy, where he spent a handful of years.

However, in 2022, the Elland Road outfit identified his talent and plucked him out of Cardiff to place him in their youth academy, where he impressed.

About a year ago, the defensive midfielder made his first and only appearance for the Whites, but was deemed not quite ready to compete for a first-team spot, which Daniel Farke also stressed.

Mid-season last term, he was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers in League Two and McCann hailed him as a ‘very, very good’ talent.

And in the summer, Crew returned to the promoted Doncaster Rovers, but has struggled to secure regular game time this term so far.

Donny’s assistant, Cliff Byrne, stressed last week that Crew is struggling for game time due to massive competition for places, emphasising that international games are important for him.

Club Years Leeds United 2024- Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2025 Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2025- Charlie Crew’s career history

Last week, he captained Wales Under-21s in a 3-0 loss against Belarus Under-21s, and he returned to his club only recently, which McCann confirmed.

The Doncaster boss is delighted to have Crew and former Crystal Palace man Sean Grehan back from their international duties, as he believes that they will help the League One side increase their squad’s quality.

“Charlie Crew came back this week, and Sean Grehan came back”, McCann told Donny’s in-house media (10:27) when he was asked about any absentees from the squad.

“So they’re two good players for us to have in and around our squad again, and make us stronger.

“So apart from that, everyone’s good.”

Even though Crew has not played in two months, when he joined the League One side, McCann talked up his ability on the ball.

Doncaster have a taxing schedule ahead with a series of games and Crew could hope to see some much-needed game-time at the club.