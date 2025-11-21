Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank wants Spurs’ clash against their bitter rivals Arsenal to be a chaotic one and admitted that the two league games each year against the Gunners are the most important ones.

Spurs have made a stable start under Frank this season in the Premier League, as they sit fifth in the table with 18 points, only two points behind third-positioned Chelsea.

Their bitter city rivals Arsenal, though, are one of the favourites to go for the Premier League title, as they sit first with 26 points from eleven games.

However, the Gunners could not beat newly promoted Sunderland before the international break, and they have suffered a huge blow as their superstar centre-back, Gabriel, has picked up an injury.

Spurs will now have the perfect opportunity to disrupt Arsenal’s title charge as they travel to the Emirates to take on the Gunners.

Frank embraced the chaotic nature of north London derby games, as he believes that Spurs will benefit from the chaotic nature of the match and he warned that he is going to go for a win against Mikel Arteta’s men.

“We like to create chaos because chaos can be good, structure can be too stop-start”, the Tottenham boss told a press conference.

Result Competition Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur Friendly Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Arsenal Premier League Last three north London derby results

“We won’t go for 0-0, we will always go to win.”

The Dane admitted that he is ‘super excited’ and made no bones about the significance of the task at hand.

“This is the real one. I’m super excited.

“You feel the sense of importance with this one. This is the big one.

“I always say the next game is the most important but I’m more than aware there are two games in the year which are that bit more important”, Frank added.

Frank’s men will be expecting a hostile environment at the Emirates, with Arsenal desperate to stop their fierce rivals from denting their title push.

Arteta’s men won both league games against Tottenham last year and now Spurs will be desperate to get one over their bitter rivals on Sunday at Arsenal.