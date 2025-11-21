George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has revealed that he is still in contact with Black Cats target Matteo Guendouzi, but stressed it is too early to discuss the January transfer window.

The Black Cats signed 14 new players in the summer window following their promotion to the Premier League, as they looked to avoid the fate which has all too often befallen newly promoted sides.

Even though it generally takes time for managers to gel teams stuffed with new players, the Frenchman has done it almost effortlessly and Sunderland look already well-settled.

At one point, they were sitting second in the Premier League table, which Wilson Isidor could not believe and was equally delighted with.

However, next month could be difficult for Sunderland as they will be losing some of their players due to the Africa Cup of Nations and they could look for some new faces.

Sunderland have been linked again with Lazio’s Guendouzi, who they were constantly linked with in the summer transfer window, alongside Newcastle United, who have also reignited their interest.

The French midfielder played under Le Bris at Lorient and the Black Cats boss admitted that he is still in touch with the 26-year-old midfielder.

Club Lorient Arsenal Hertha Berlin Marseille Lazio Clubs Matteo Guendouzi has played for

However, Le Bris made it clear that it is too early for him to talk about the January transfer window.

“Too early to speak about the next transfer window”, the Sunderland boss told a press conference (9:41) when he was asked about the Lazio star.

“We still have connections with players and Matteo is one of the players.

“Because I worked with him in Lorient, so we stay connected.

“But, at the minute, nothing – it is too early.”

A journalist also suggested that Guendouzi could find it difficult to get into the starting lineup and Le Bris agreed with that, backing his midfield.

“Yes, absolutely, we have really good midfielders.

“So, we will see.”

The French midfield star had a four-year spell at Arsenal and he made 82 appearances for them, including 57 in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Lazio still runs for three more years and it remains to be seen if Sunderland or Newcastle go with an offer for him in January to secure his services.