Lazio ‘could consider’ letting Sunderland target Matteo Guendouzi depart in the winter transfer window if a fee of around €30m is put on the table for the Frenchman.

Sunderland have made a flying start to the season and have exceeded all expectations so far back in the Premier League.

The Black Cats brought in a host of players in the summer, including former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka, who has been lauded for his impact and has received praise from manager Regis Le Bris for his efforts.

Le Bris focused on strengthening Sunderland’s midfield by bringing in Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra, and making Enzo Le Fee’s loan move permanent.

Sunderland pursued another former Arsenal player in the form of Guendouzi in the summer and they have not given up on him.

Le Bris confirmed in a press conference ahead of the game against Fulham that he is still in contact with Guendouzi, who has also been linked with Newcastle United.

The Frenchman knows Guendouzi from his days at Lorient and he is now a regular at Lazio, racking up 103 appearances for the Serie A side since joining them in 2023.

Country For France Lorient, Marseille England Arsenal Italy Lazio Germany Hertha Berlin Countries Matteo Guendouzi has played in

He could well be available in the winter transfer window as, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24), Lazio ‘could consider’ letting Guendouzi go if they are offered around €30m for him.

The Italian giants look ready to play ball if their financial expectations are met and that is likely to be good news for Sunderland.

Lazio face needing to sell in the coming windows if they are to stay within financial rules and avoid a transfer ban in June.

That situation has been noted by rival clubs, who are eyeing possible swoops on the Biancocelesti.

Offloading Guendouzi for a good fee in January could even open the door for Lazio to make signings as well as stabilising their position, given the cash it would bring in.