Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic out-on-loan attacker Micah Mbick has admitted that he is grateful to Colchester United boss Danny Cowley for trusting him and is confident that his skillset can be beneficial for the U’s.

Mbick, a product of the Addicks’ youth system, was impressing for Charlton at youth level before he was pushed further up the pecking order at the Valley.

His first team debut for Charlton came in November 2023 and, at the age of 19, he is regarded as a promising talent by the London club.

In the summer window, the teenage striker was loaned out to League Two club Colchester and Cowley has trusted him with regular game time.

Mbick so far has scored six times and provided an assist in 13 games for Colchester, which has earned him praise, as ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin marked him out as a terrific acquisition for the U’s.

The teenager is a confident youngster who has backed himself to be key for Colchester up front with his technical abilities.

“It is all about three points at the end of the day”, the 19-year-old Charlton talent told COL U TV (0:49).

Game Competition Cheltenham Town (H) League Two Gillingham (H) League Two Salford City (A) League Two Colchester United’s next three games

“And I think as a striker it is my job to affect and do the best for my team.

“I believe, using my technical abilities, I can provide a lot for the team in that aspect.”

His performances at the U’s earned him his maiden England Under-20 call-up and his debut for the young Lions.

Mbick stressed that he learned a lot at England Under-20s’ camp, thanking Colchester manager Cowley for trusting him with regular minutes.

“It was a great experience at St. George’s Park, it has everything you want as a footballer.

“And being in that kind of environment, I learned a lot.

“It was a great experience making my debut and it was just a testament to the gaffer to have trust in me.

“Because it doesn’t happen if I am not playing here and us being successful, so, I am grateful”, he added.

Cowley himself is a big fan of the teenager and he hailed Mbick’s decision-making and his calmness in front of goal last month.

He also won the previous month’s Goal of the Month in League Two for his goal against Grimsby Town.