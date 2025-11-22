Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Mikey Gray says Liverpool are as bad as he has seen them after he watched them turned over 3-0 at Anfield by strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool were favourites to see off Nottingham Forest and get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday.

They had though been warned by a former Reds star before the match about the danger of assuming Nottingham Forest would be there for the taking.

Forest visited Anfield not having won away in the Premier League this season, but Sean Dyche’s men were by far the better side.

Murillo, Nicola Savona and Morgan Gibbs-White all got on the scoresheet, while Liverpool were a shambles throughout and even a host of changes off the bench from Arne Slot made no difference.

Having lost now six games in the league this season and dropped down to eleventh, there are real question marks over Slot, with suggestions from some critics he won the league last term with Jurgen Klopp’s team and has taken Liverpool backwards after a summer of heavy spending.

Gray was watching on as Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool and admits that the performance was the worst he has seen from the Reds.

Raising questions about how Slot prepared the side, Gray stressed that Liverpool’s players were running into each other and the defending was ‘diabolical’.

Game Competition PSV Eindhoven (H) Champions League West Ham United (A) Premier League Sunderland (H) Premier League Liverpool’s next three games

He said on talkSPORT (22nd November, 17:00): “I think that’s as bad as I’ve seen them, I’ve got to be completely honest.

“Running into each other, getting into peoples’ way inside the 18 yard area.

“It was a shabby performance. They didn’t look like they wanted to be out there. The defending was diabolical.

“They have got to turn things around and turn things around quickly.

“Six out of seven they have lost now in the Premier League, that is not Liverpool standard.”

Slot will return to the relative comfort of the Champions League for Liverpool’s next outing, with PSV Eindhoven to visit Anfield.

Unless there is rapid improvement at Liverpool, they are unlikely to be in next season’s Champions League though.

The Reds’ next Premier League outing sees them travel to West Ham United.