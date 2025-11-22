Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 22nd November, 15:00 UK time

Rangers get going once again after the international break by welcoming Livingston to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership and it is a game the Gers are heavily fancied to win.

Despite the untimely disruption, Danny Rohl will be keen to see his side kick on from where they left off before the international break. He has a 100 per cent win record in the league and it will do him no harm to improve that record, especially as there are those that still doubt the German given his lack of managerial experience.

Under the 36-year-old, Rangers have been trying to play compact, attacking football, as has been revealed by their star Mohamed Diomande.

Rohl has also had a positive influence on players such as Mikey Moore, who has been vocal about the change under the new boss.

However, it is too early to say that Rohl has been a success and he is still operating within the same structure and for the same people as Russell Martin did.

The Livingston clash is one that Rangers will need to win, and win well, to continue the narrative that they are progressing and improving under Rohl, but longer term, the Gers simply must finish in the Scottish Premiership’s top two this season.

Injury issues loom for this game though, as Rangers are without John Souttar, Derek Cornelius and Moore, while Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Rabbi Matondo remain out.

David Martindale’s Livingston team, on the other hand, are just hanging on by a thread. They are placed rock-bottom and are in desperate need for points to get out of danger.

Few believe that points will be picked up at Rangers, but Martindale must be amongst the small number of believers.

Livingston have shown that they can be competitive and Rangers did need an injury time goal from Max Aarons to beat them 2-1 earlier this season. Martindale will hope his men can avoid conceding an early goal, which could lead to pressure building on Rangers.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Livingston Butland Prior Tavernier Brenet Djiga Finlayson Fernandez Wilson Meghoma Montano Raskin Susoho Diomande Sylla Curtis Smith Danilo Pittman Gassama May Miovski Bokila Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: WWWDD

Livingston: DDWWD

Key Men

Rangers

Rangers have more than a few players to make the difference against a team that are reeling. In the absence of Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore, Rohl could show faith in young academy graduate Findlay Curtis. Multiple former players have backed him to shine for the Gers and against a confidence-lacking Livingston team, he can make an opportunity count.

Another player who has been influential for Rangers this term is Djeidi Gassama. With eight goal contributions already, Gassama has caught the attention amidst a summer of poor transfer business. From behind the lone attacker, he proves himself not just to be a creator but also a goalscorer.

For Rangers to build on the winning momentum, those two are certainly going to be key.

Livingston

Not even the most optimistic of Livingston fans will give their team a chance inside Ibrox against an in-form Rangers team. And most of the efforts will be concentrated on stopping the home side from getting shots at the goal.

The two central defenders – Daniel Finlayson and Danny Wilson will have important roles to pay in stopping the crosses from the full-backs. They do have height on their side and the former can even provide an inside view of the Glasgow team, having flourished from their academy.

Result Competition Livingston 1-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 3-0 Livingston Scottish Premiership Livingston 0-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

All the suggestions are that it is going to be a tough afternoon for the away team inside Rangers’ home ground. Rangers fans will head to Ibrox expecting to see the further growth of the team under Rohl.

They are also in the middle of a winning spell, which until the return to European action, is not expected to get disturbed.

The newly-promoted Livingston team under Martindale will be more than satisfied with a single point away from home and they are expected to park the bus.

That should not be enough to stop Rangers though.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 2-0 Livingston

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Livingston is not being broadcast live in the UK, but can be followed via audio commentary on Rangers TV.