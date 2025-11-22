Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 22nd November, 15:00 UK time

The recent international break was a crucial one for the Premier League’s bottom side Wolves. After losing faith in Vitor Pereira, despite suggestions being that he was ‘not under immediate threat’, they dug in to secure a replacement in Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards.

Edwards was advised against taking up the role by former EFL winger Adrian Clarke, but he eventually gave the nod and signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

However, Edwards will know better than anyone else about the daunting nature of the job he has on his hands. He has to take things by the scruff of the neck and start delivering the goods before it is too late.

Wolves are yet to win their first game of the season and have registered just two points in eleven games. In the process, they have fallen eight points behind Burnley, the last team currently above the drop zone.

Edwards’ first game in charge will be against Crystal Palace, a team that have shown much promise in the early stages of the season.

Oliver Glasner has done a great job in holding the club together amid the Europa League exclusion disappointment and had an important role to play in the club’s decision to keep hold of skipper Marc Guehi, despite interest from Liverpool. He even threatened to quit if the player was sold on deadline day and the club are reaping the benefits.

At the end of September, following a win over Liverpool, the Eagles managed to climb up to second in the table and though they have not been able to keep that form going, they still have firm grips on all three competitions they are taking part in.

Palace are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions and that even included a win at Anfield against Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Against a struggling Wolves team, Crystal Palace will definitely fancy their chances but for Edwards, a win would be a huge statement of intent and the new boss wants to use the power of Molineux to help him.

Predicted Lineups

Wolves Crystal Palace Johnstone Henderson Hoever Richards S Bueno Lacroix T Gomes Guehi H Bueno Munoz Muntesi Wharton Andre Lerma J Gomes Mitchell Arias Sarr Strand Larsen Pino Hwang Mateta Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Wolves: LLLLD

Crystal Palace: DWLDL

Key Men

Wolves

It has been stressful time at Molineux and the strugglers need inspiration up front to get things going. They have scored just seven league goals this season and the blame for their lack of wins has to be taken in some part by their attackers.

The club showed faith in Jorgen Strand Larsen when they fought off interest in him, but he is yet to deliver the goods having only managed to score his first league goal after six matches against Burnley towards the end of October.

The new manager bounce could work in his favour as he also tries to leave a telling impression on Edwards.

Skipper Toti Gomes will also have an important role to play if the home side are to stop the visitors from scoring an early goal. The 26-year-old has a mature head on his shoulders and can bring all his experience to the plate to stop the crosses from going in and also become a dominant presence inside the box.

Crystal Palace

Glasner’s men will smell blood against a lowly Wolves team. Their form has not been great in the last few games and they showed lack of intent in the match against Brighton & Hove Albion, which eventually ended goalless.

They were wasteful in the match, but Glasner will hope that his main man Jean-Philippe Mateta rises to the occasion and proves why so many clubs were keen on him in the summer.

Mateta has already scored six Premier League goals and can add to his tally and thereby raise his stocks among potential suitors.

Skipper Marc Guehi could also hold the key as he has on so many occasions. Despite the England international giving Palace a scare because of an ankle injury and his decision to pull out of the Three Lions’ camp, the manager has revealed that he counts on him against Wolves.

He is considered to be one of the bigwigs of the team and can make the difference.

Result Competition Crystal Palace 4-2 Wolves Premier League Wolves 2-2 Crystal Palace Premier League Crystal Palace 3-1 Wolves Friendly Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Wolves will now be desperate to see a new manager bounce under Edwards and if that delivered two or three wins then it could transform their season.

However, it is hard to avoid the view that the squad just is not good enough and the level of summer recruitment has been criticised, with suggestions they must hold on until January do do impactful business.

Whether they are able to do so is not the matter of concern right now. Wolves need to show improvements as early as this month and the Crystal Palace game has to be a start for that.

However, since Edwards is yet to put his fingerprints on the team he has inherited, the match on Saturday might come too early.

Crystal Palace could also have more strength on display on the day and can make life difficult for the home team and their fans.

Wolves’ best shot at success could be their ability to stop the visitors from scoring an early goal as if Palace do that then heads could drop.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace

Where To Watch?

Wolves vs Crystal Palace will not be broadcast live in the UK, but can be followed via audio commentary on each teams’ respective website.