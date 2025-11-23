Tony King/Getty Images

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic does not believe that Leeds United see Joe Gelhardt as part of their future, which could well help the Tigers to keep him on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for Hull, where he is currently on loan from Premier League side Leeds.

Hull, who had to operate in the summer transfer window under a transfer embargo, were expected to struggle in the Championship this season.

Powered by Gelhardt though, they have looked like potential playoff contenders; he scored their first goal in a 3-2 loss at QPR on Saturday.

Gelhardt’s marked improvement under Jakirovic has been lauded by former EFL star Sam Parkin, who believes the Leeds academy graduate has been ‘impressive’.

He has also earned praise from his Hull manager and his assistant Dean Holden, who has pointed towards the striker’s positional awareness.

Hull are keen on tying the player down permanently with Jakirovic giving his opinion on the player’s future at his parent side Leeds.

“I don’t think that Leeds see him as a player for Leeds”, the Hull boss told BBC Radio Humberside (0:21).

Game Competition Ipswich Town (H) Championship Stoke City (A) Championship Middlesbrough (H) Championship Hull City’s next three games

“Of course, this is also their opinion. Right now, he is showing very good performance and also a very high level of his play.

“His statistics are amazing right now. So just continue like this.”

The 48-year-old also took time to throw light on the club’s eagerness to sign the striker permanently.

“Because of this embargo, [it is difficult to seal Gelhardt’s future.] If it was not for this embargo, we would have tried to close this deal immediately.”

The opinion of Gelhardt will also have to be taken into consideration, Jakirovic insists.

“It is also very important, the opinion of the player.

“You cannot stop the player if he gets some offer.

“It would be very difficult to stop him.

“And I don’t want to beg anyone.

“This has been my opinion from the very first day here.

“I will try to call you, to ask you, to explain to you everything, but if you don’t see yourself here, okay, thank you very much. Good luck.”

Despite the loss at QPR, Hull continue to sit in the final playoff place in the Championship standings after picking up 25 points from 16 games.

They are next due to play host to Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.