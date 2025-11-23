Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton thinks it was a familiar story for Leeds United in their 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, as the Whites were toothless in attack once again.

Leeds were expected to strengthen significantly in the final third in the transfer window last summer, but both their striker signings, Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, arrived on free transfers.

The Whites did try to do business on deadline day and notably chased Harry Wilson, but Fulham blocked any move from happening.

Leeds still took the lead against Aston Villa on Sunday, when Nmecha struck with just eight minutes on the clock at Elland Road.

They held the advantage heading into half-time, but Aston Villa quickly drew level after the break, through Morgan Rogers in the 48th minute.

Rogers then handed Aston Villa all three points by striking from a superb free kick with 15 minutes left in the game, as it ended 2-1.

Leeds did manage five shots on target during the 90 minutes, but Ashton thinks they largely did not look like scoring or creating.

Game Competition Manchester City (A) Premier League Chelsea (H) Premier League Liverpool (H) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

And when Leeds do get opportunities, the former striker does not see anyone he would bank on ruthlessly taking them.

Ashton also sees Whites boss Daniel Farke coming in for criticism as the changes he did make, with Calvert-Lewin, Dan James, Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe introduced near the end of the second half, were not made soon enough.

“It’s the same old story for these Leeds United supporters really which is they don’t look like they are going to score, let alone create brilliant chances, which they don’t necessarily do”, Ashton said on talkSPORT (23rd November, 16:01).

“When it does fall to a player in the area you are not thinking this player is going to clinically put this away, it’s going to take just one chance and they will put this away.

“That is a big issue for Leeds United and Daniel Farke and he will take a lot of stick by not making changes [earlier].

“This was an opportunity, certainly at 1-1 and he did not react. Unai Emery did and that is the difference.”

Leeds remain in the Premier League relegation zone, but they are only behind West Ham United on goal difference.

Farke now has to steel Leeds for a run of three games when they will face Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool.