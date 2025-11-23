Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting lineup to welcome Aston Villa to Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon – match preview here.

Farke’s men headed into the international break on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest, though Forest’s 3-0 win at Liverpool on Saturday gives a helpful context for Leeds given the Tricky Trees are clearly improving under Sean Dyche.

The Leeds boss though does need a win to quieten the doubters and Saturday’s results in the Premier League have now pushed the Whites inside the bottom three.

Leeds can hope to rely on the Elland Road factor though and the Whites have been beaten only once on home turf in the Premier League so far this season.

Aston Villa arrive having improved their form, but Unai Emery’s men have still thrown up some wobbly results and performances.

They lost 2-0 away at a Liverpool side in crisis, while were also turned over in the Europa League by Dutch minnows Go Ahead Eagles.

The most recent meeting between the two teams at Elland Road finished in a 0-0 draw, a result which would be unlikely to satisfy either manager today.

Leeds have Lucas Perri between the sticks, while at the back Farke goes with a four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Ethan Ampadu and Sean Longstaff will aim to win the midfield battle for Leeds, while Anton Stach will also want to make his presence felt.

In the final third, Leeds will need Brenden Aaronson, Noah Okafor and Lukas Nmecha to test the Villa defence.

If Farke needs to shuffle his pack at any point then he does have options available to pick from off the bench and they include Joel Piroe and Dan James.

Leeds United Lineup vs Aston Villa

Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach, Aaronson, Okafor, Nmecha

Substitutes: Darlow, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Calvert-Lewin, Piroe