Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ramon Vega has insisted that Thomas Frank ‘is not for Spurs’ after Tottenham Hotspur were dismantled by Arsenal 4-1 in the north London derby.

Frank set Tottenham up in a defensive manner at the Emirates Stadium for the Premier League clash and that resulted in the visitors offering little threat.

It was a far cry from the chaos he had vowed to introduce before the match.

Tottenham fell behind to a Leandro Trossard goal in the 36th minute, before Eberechi Eze struck four minutes before half time to send Arsenal in 2-0 up at the break.

Any thoughts of a comeback were quickly extinguished just seconds into the second half as Eze scored again, making it 3-0, while a Richarlison goal ten minutes later was nothing more than a consolation.

Eze completed his hat-trick 14 minutes from time to make it a comfortable north London derby for Arsenal and a chastening afternoon for Tottenham.

Former Tottenham defender Vega is unhappy with the performance and in how Spurs are progressing in general.

He admits that in his view, Frank is the wrong manager for Tottenham and stressed he does not say that lightly.

Club Country Brondby Denmark Brentford England Tottenham Hotspur England Clubs Thomas Frank has managed

“For me and I don’t say it lightly as I have always supported managers as much as I can but Frank is not for SPURS!”, Vega wrote on X.

The ex-Spurs man feels Frank may well be a nice guy, but needs to be ruthless and noted just how demanding the job is.

“Frank may be a nice guy, but football is not for nice guys unfortunately!

“As a manager, you need to be even more ruthless as the job is very demanding and specifically a club like Spurs is even more difficult with thinking big but acting like a small club”, he added.

Tottenham have now lost four of their 12 Premier League games so far this season and sit in ninth spot.

Frank must prepare Spurs for their next outing, which comes away at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, before Fulham then visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend.