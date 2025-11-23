Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lincoln City forward Ben House has given an insight into new Rangers set-piece coach Scott Fry, who left the League One side for the Gers recently.

After a negative start to the current campaign, which saw Russell Martin pay with his job, but Kevin Thelwell keep his, the Scottish side are trying to stabilise their season under new boss Danny Rohl.

The German has seen some improvements at Ibrox, with the Gers now winning once again in the Scottish Premiership, but he still has serious work to do.

Rohl has been keen to continue adding to his backroom team and with the growing importance of set pieces, has acted.

The Gers have appointed former Lincoln City set-piece coach Fry, who played a role in helping the Imps score a stunning 30 goals last term from set pieces, which was the most in League One.

Rohl played a big part in bringing in the 47-year-old and now Lincoln hitman House has given more insight regarding what Rangers can expect from Fry.

The 26-year-old stressed that Fry transitioned from a goalkeeper coach to a set-piece coach, and he revealed made them train according to upcoming matches.

Person Position Matthias Kaltenbach Assistant Sascha Lense First team coach Scott Fry Set piece coach Sal Bibbo Goalkeeping coach Key Rangers’ backroom staff

House, 26, believes that Fry is top-notch at what he does, stressing that the 47-year-old does a lot behind the scenes.

“Days like today, it is not great with doing set pieces because it is so cold”, the Lincoln star told his club’s media (1:15) when he was asked about his side’s set piece training.

“But, no, with Scotty – he was great at what he did.

“Obviously, he transitioned from a goalkeeper coach into a set-piece coach.

“And that probably entailed just on training days, at the end of each session, we would do a bit, whether that’s attacking, that’s defending.

“We would specifically line up to what the game would look like and he would put us in places where we’d need to be.

“So, obviously, there is a lot more to it than what meets the eye because you only see it on a matchday.

“But we do go through a lot of thorough work on the training pitch, what we used to, with Scotty.”

Fry had a spell at Wolves with their youth sides before he headed to Lincoln and now he will want to make an impact at Rangers.

Rohl’s men squeezed past Livingston 2-1 at Ibrox on Saturday and though the performance was not impressive, it did continue a winning run for the Gers in the Scottish Premiership.